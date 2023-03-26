March 26 is "Make Up Your Own Holiday Day," so we declare this the National Day to Watch Basketball on TV and Eat Crunchy, Salty Snacks Day. Absolutely no housework is allowed on this holiday, and we expect some gifts, too!
- Agatha Christie's classic mystery "And Then There Were None" continues this afternoon at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. When 10 strangers are trapped in a mansion, they start dying, one by one. Will anyone make it out alive? 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students and are available at the door.
- In Racine, Over Our Head Players' production of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" continues today at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. In this play, a teen with autism works to solve the mystery of who killed his neighbor's dog. In the process, he learns much more about himself, too. 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $18.50 (plus $2.50 in fees) at overourheadplayers.org.
- The annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
- The Kenosha Public Museum is also hosting “Pollination Investigation.” Explore the essential role that pollinators play in the natural world. Through pollinator profiles, learn about different pollinators — from butterflies and hummingbirds to bats and the wind — and their favorite flowers based on floral characteristics like flower shape, color, scent and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.