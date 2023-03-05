March is National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics 50 years ago. So let’s get those fruits and veggies into our meal plans!

A Special Olympics basketball game is 2 to 4 p.m. today in Carthage College’s Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center Arena, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. The March 5 game will feature Carthage students and Special Olympics teams playing basketball games in a friendly but competitive environment. There will also be a halftime show, audience participation, raffles and contests. Concessions will be available to purchase.

“The Aliens” is on stage 2 p.m. today in the Black Box Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. The action takes place in Vermont, where “two angry young men sit behind a coffee shop and discuss music and Bukowski. When a lonely high-school student arrives on the scene, they decide to teach him everything they know.” The play is described as “a play with music about friendship, art, love and death.” Performances continue March 10-12. Tickets are $10-$20 at uwp.edu/ therita.

The Civil War Museum and Blue House Books are hosting a free program today featuring five authors of military history. The panel discussion is 2 to 4 p.m. today at the museum, 5400 First Ave. The March 5 program features the five authors discussing their careers documenting historical events. The authors’ books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

The Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of “A Raisin in the Sun” continues today at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The story follows a Black family’s experiences in south Chicago in the 1950s, as they attempt to improve their financial circumstances. 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students, senior citizens, teachers and members of the military. Tickets are available in advance through the Fleeing Artist Theatre’s Facebook page and at the door.

“The Tin Woman” continues today at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The story follows Joy, who — after receiving a heart transplant that was supposed to give her a new lease on life — instead finds herself in a downward spiral. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 12. For tickets, call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.