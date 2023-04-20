April is Active Dog Month, so make sure Spot gets a good walk today (and every day). It’s good for you, too.
- April 20 is Afternoon Movie Day at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. “The Greatest Showman,” will be shown from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Hugh Jackman stars in the 2017 film as P.T. Barnum, the famous showman and entertainer, and his creation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus. There are nine original songs in the film. Admission is free.
- Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam starts at 8:30 tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome.
- The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.
- The annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
- New exhibits are now on display at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The new exhibits feature works from the Racine Art Guild, plus solo show winners from the Winter Juried Show 2022 and works from the Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios. The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.