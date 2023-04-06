April 6 is “International Fun at Work Day,” and we can’t think of anything more fun than discovering a box of doughnuts in the break room. Hint, hint.

It’s Afternoon Movie Day at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. The 2021 movie “King Richard,” will be shown from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Will Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in the movie, playing the father of tennis stars superstars Venus and Serena Williams. Of course, he then slapped Chris Rock at that Academy Awards ceremony, but that has nothing to do with his acting in the film. Admission is free.

Looking for live music tonight? Pat Garrett’s Pick & Pull Songwriters Open Mic starts at 8:30 tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

The annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

In Racine, Over Our Head Players’ production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” continues tonight at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. 7 p.m. Tickets are $18.50 (plus $2.50 in fees) at overourheadplayers.org.

Also in Racine, the 14th annual International Peeps Art Exhibition is open through April 15 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission to the museum is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students.