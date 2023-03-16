You may be feeling green today — it is St. Patrick’s Day Eve — but think black and white, too, to celebrate National Panda Day on March 16. While you won’t find any pandas in the Kenosha area, you can see a variety of animals at the nearby Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. For more details, go to racinezoo.org.

This is your final week to catch these exhibits at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.: Marilyn Propp’s “Notes From the Sea” and David Jones’ “Time Fragments.” The shows run through March 19. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. www.andersonartscenter.com.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Jazz Week continues tonight with a 7 p.m. performance by jazz drummer Matt Wilson, who is headlining this year’s event. In Bedford Concert Hall, on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road. Admission is $10. For more about Jazz Week, see Paddy Fineran’s “Music Matters” column in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

Calling all Queen fans! Killer Queen brings its Queen tribute show — fronted by Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury — to the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill., tonight. The group, which hails from the U.K., imitates the music, the look and all the moves of the legendary band. And the hits? There’s just too many to list them all, but here are a few favorites: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions,” “Under Pressure,” “Radio Ga Ga” and, of course, “Killer Queen.” The show starts at 7:30 p.m. March 16. Tickets are $27-$57 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.