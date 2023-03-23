March 23 is National Puppy Day! As Snoopy told us decades ago, “Happiness is a warm puppy.” (In fact, that’s the title of “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz’s first book, published in 1962.) There’s nothing cuter than a puppy, and there’s no better time than Puppy Day to support your local animal shelters. And to hug your own canine family members, of course.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam starts at 8 tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. In Racine, the James Yorgan Sextet plays jazz from 7 to 9 tonight at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.