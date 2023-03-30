March 30 is "Take a Walk in the Park Day" and, lucky for us, there are plenty of wonderful parks to explore in this area. Of course, you’ll want to wear sturdy shoes (the ground is very wet!) and bundle up (it’s still March!). Check out the trails in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers; Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake; Poerio Park on Kenosha’s northside, at 1401 16th Ave.; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F, about 8.5 miles west of I-94, just south of Highway 50; and Bristol Woods, off highways C and MB, west of I-94. To find out more about our local parks, get the Kenosha County Parks app at kenoshacounty.org/parksapp.
- Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam starts at 8 tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome.
- The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.
- Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.
- In Racine, the Over Our Head Players continue their production of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time." The March 30 performance is 7 p.m. at the Sixth Street Theatre in Downtown Racine. the drama tells the story of a 15-year-old autistic teen who sets out to solve the mystery of who killed his neighbor's dog. This takes him on a journey that changes his world. Tickets are $18.50 (plus $2.50 in fees) at overourheadplayers.org.