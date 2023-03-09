March 9 is Popcorn Lover’s Day! To celebrate, pop up your favorite flavor combination — butter-and-salt, caramel, cheese or a tasty combo — and enjoy this popular snack. Popcorn is also a great dinner option ... or so we’re told. Not that we’d ever much on popcorn for supper, right? Even better: Celebrate Popcorn Day by heading out to a movie theater, where you can munch on the traditional movie snack while enjoying some big-screen action.

The UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band is performing at 7 tonight in the college’s Bedford Concert Hall, on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road in Somers. Professor Laura Rexroth, who conducts the combined band, promises a program that “celebrates the kaleidoscope of sounds that make up the modern wind band.” Highlights include “Medalist Fanfare” by Emmy-winning composer Julie Giroux and the Wisconsin premiere of the fast-moving “Head Rush” by Jay Bocook. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens, available online at uwp.edu/therita. For more details, see the story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

The Kenosha Public Library’s “Old Weird America” series continues tonight with “Vice is Nice”: The World of Dorothy Parker.” The free program, hosted by historian Cathy Polovina, is 6 to 7 p.m. at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. For more details, go to mykpl.info.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam is 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. In Racine, the James Yorgan Sextet plays jazz from 7 to 9 tonight at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road.

A new exhibit is open at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through March 19 and features Marilyn Propp’s “Notes From the Sea” and David Jones’ “Time Fragments.” The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. andersonartscenter.com.