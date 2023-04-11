April 11 is National Pet Day, celebrating the joy that pets bring into our lives. The holiday is also meant to remind people to reduce the number of animals in shelters. As for your pets at home? Give them an extra special treat on “their day”!

Head to the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, for “Slime Time.” From 5 to 6 p.m., kids are invited to “customize your own batch of extra-gooey slime with glitter and other mix-ins.” Organizer are promising “oodles of oozy fun.” This is a free program. For more library events, go to mykpl.info.

Get out to the Pringle Nature Center — at 9800 160th Ave., inside Bristol Woods County Park — to enjoy “Leave No Child Inside: Spring Break!” programs this week. The public is welcome to visit the Pringle Nature Center any time the park is open to do nature activities. These activities are self-guided and will be posted at the front door of the nature center. There is also a Spring StoryWalk, available in April and May. This is a free, self-guided program you can do at any time.

Now that the weather is warming up, make sure to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Area places to go and walk or bike include Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave., Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., and Kennedy Park at the lakefront, 4051 Fifth Ave. For ideas on fun nature activities to do with your family in parks, including printable maps and other fun stuff, go to the Pringle Nature Center’s website, www.pringlenc.org/free.

The annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.