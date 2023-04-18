Wait! Before you do anything else today — get your taxes done! Because April 15 was on a Saturday — and Monday was the observance of Emancipation Day, a legal holiday in the District of Columbia — the federal tax deadline is April 18, 2023. Which means you’re out of time for putting off completing those pesky IRS forms.

Besides the excitement of filing taxes, April 18 is also National Columnists Day. The National Society of Newspaper Columnists — there really is such a group — promotes this day “dedicated to increasing awareness of the importance and contributions made by columnists and journalists.” Famous writers who were also newspaper columnists include Stephen King, who as a student wrote a column at the University of Maine, and Mark Twain, who wrote a six-day-a-week column for the Territorial Enterprise of Virginia City, Nev., in 1865 and 1866. Even the late, great novelist Kurt Vonnegut wrote magazine columns. Of course, the best way to show your support is by continuing to subscribe to and read your local newspaper. And for that we thank you. Now, read on!

Head to the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, for “You’ve Got the Beat.” In this free program, particoipants will “learn about the beautiful Goblet Drums used throughout the Arab world, as you design, create and paint your own drum.” 5 to 6 p.m. April 18 at the library. For more on library programs, go to mykpl.info.

The annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.