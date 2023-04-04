April 4 is World Rat Day, which was started to challenge the stigma surrounding these animals. To celebrate, we suggest watching the Pixar film “Ratatouille,” which follows the adventures of follows Remy, a determined young rat who longs to become a chef.

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for a film screening and Q&A session. The film is “Traces of the Trade,” made by Katrina Browne, tracing her family’s involvement in the slave trade. 6 pm: Find your seat and enjoy some light refreshments. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Film screening and Q&A session with one of the filmmaker’s cousins who is featured in the documentary. This is a free event and is part of the Big Read program. For more details, go to mykplinfo.

The annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

Visit some of our prehistoric friends at Kenosha’s Dinosaur Discovery Museum. You’ll find life-size replica casts of prehistoric reptiles, plus interactive exhibits, bones and fossils, and an on-site Carthage College paleontology lab. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.