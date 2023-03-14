Normally, math and dessert do not mix. Except today! March 14 is Pi Day, so indulge your love for lemon meringue. Here’s the scoop: Pi is the symbol for the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 because Pi = 3.1415926535 … if you can go further than that, we’ll buy you a slice!

This is your final week to catch these exhibits at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.: Marilyn Propp’s “Notes From the Sea” and David Jones’ “Time Fragments.” The shows runs through March 19. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. www.andersonartscenter.com.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Jazz Week continues tonight with a 7 p.m. performance by Chicago-based trumpet player Marques Carroll. In Bedford Concert Hall, on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.