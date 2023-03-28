March 28 is National “Eat Something on a Stick Day” — and it’s not even Wisconsin State Fair time yet! To celebrate, try planning an entire meal of a starter, main course and dessert, all served on sticks. Examples include cheese-and-sausage on stick as a starter, grilled shrimp, mushrooms and red peppers on skewers as a main course and chocolate-covered strawberries on a stick as dessert. Feeling lazy? An ice cream bar works, too!

The annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The Kenosha Public Museum is also hosting “Pollination Investigation.” Explore the essential role that pollinators play in the natural world. Through pollinator profiles, learn about different pollinators – from butterflies and hummingbirds to bats and the wind – and their favorite flowers based on floral characteristics like flower shape, color, scent and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Head to the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., for a program this evening on How to Keep a Nature Journal. Participants will learn how to start a nature journal in this class. Materials will be provided. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more details on library programs, go to mykpl.info.