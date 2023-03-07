March 7 is Cereal Day, so start your morning with a heaping bowl of corn flakes, Frosted Mini Wheats or whatever your favorite choice is.

A new exhibit is open at the at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through March 19 and features Marilyn Propp’s “Notes From the Sea” and David Jones’ “Time Fragments.” The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. www.andersonartscenter.com.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

In Stitches: A Sewing Club meets 6 to 8 p.m. this evening at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. The free group meets once a month to help people “brush up on their sewing skills” or even learn how to sew. Participants will “learn how to sew, work on their latest project or start a new project in a relaxed environment.” Six sewing machines are provided, along with a simple pattern each session. You can also bring in your own machine and projects from home. To register, go to mkpl.info.

The Racine Theatre Guild is hosting its 86th season announcements, starting at 6:30 p.m. March 7. There will be short readings from some of the upcoming productions. Admission is free. Call 262-633-4218 for reservations.