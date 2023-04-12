April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, celebrating the world’s favorite sandwich. Enjoy the gooey treat for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., hosts a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. Today’s program focuses on axolotls, members of the salamander family of amphibians. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Also at the Public Museum, the annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The Carthage Jazz Ensemble and Combo are performing 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in A.F. Siebert Chapel at the college, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The concert is free and open to the public. You can also watch the concert from home through Carthage’s livestream, at carthage.edu.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

Get out to the Pringle Nature Center — at 9800 160th Ave., inside Bristol Woods County Park — to enjoy “Leave No Child Inside: Spring Break!” programs this week. The public is welcome to visit the Pringle Nature Center any time the park is open to do nature activities. These activities are self-guided and will be posted at the front door of the nature center. There is also a Spring StoryWalk, available in April and May. This is a free, self-guided program you can do at any time.

Now that the weather is warming up, make sure to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Area places to go and walk or bike include Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave., Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., and Kennedy Park at the lakefront, 4051 Fifth Ave. For ideas on fun nature activities to do with your family in parks, including printable maps and other fun stuff, go to the Pringle Nature Center’s website, www.pringlenc.org/free.