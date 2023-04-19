April 19 is Bicycle Day, which is a great excuse to get off the couch and roll away from your troubles. Bicycling is also a wonderful way to explore our lakefront and parks. Just bundle up and wear a helmet!

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., hosts a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. Today’s program focuses on the shoebill stork, a large, long-legged wading bird. The bird gets its name from its enormous shoe-shaped bill. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Also at the Public Museum, the annual

Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

New exhibits are now on display at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The new exhibits feature works from the Racine Art Guild, plus solo show winners from the Winter Juried Show 2022 and works from the Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios. The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.