Live long and prosper on First Contact Day, celebrating April 5, 2063, the date in the “Star Trek” universe when Zefram Cochrane first took a flight at speeds in excess of Warp 1 in the Phoenix, alerting the Vulcan race to Earth’s entrance into the interstellar community and initiating first contact. You can celebrate by watching “Star Trek: First Contact” again (or for the first time). And if you’ve got a Star Fleet uniform hanging in your closet, April 5 is the day to wear it with pride. Mark your calendar: Just 40 more years until we hit that date.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., hosts a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. Today’s program focuses on rabbits ... including one who delivers Easter baskets? This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Also at the Public Museum, the annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

“Daring Debuts: a Series of First Films” is 6 to 8:30 p.m. this evening at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. This is a Big Read program. Like Yaa Gyasi’s debut novel “Homegoing,” these films are successful firsts. This free Wednesday program (continuing on April 26 and May 3) shows how some of the film industry’s most successful directors got their start. The April 5 film is “12 Angry Men,” directed by Sidney Lumet (Rated PG).

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.