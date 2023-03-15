Beware the Ides of March ... March 15 is Brutus Day, the date on which Julius Caesar was assassinated in Rome by his former allies, including Marcus Brutus. It is said that on the Ides of March the sea succumbs to chaos and the full moon brings high tides. Oh, please be careful out there!

This is your final week to catch these exhibits at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.: Marilyn Propp’s “Notes From the Sea” and David Jones’ “Time Fragments.” The shows run through March 19. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. www.andersonartscenter.com.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on giant pandas. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Jazz Week continues tonight with a 7 p.m. performance by Chicago-based saxophonist Mai Sugimoto. In Bedford Concert Hall, on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road. Admission is free.

It’s Chess Night at the Southwest Library. From 6:30 to 8 p.m., everyone is welcome to play chess in the company of fellow enthusiasts and the Kenosha Chess Association. Beginners to experts of all ages (kids under 9 must be accompanied by an adult) are welcome. It’s free to play. Bring your own chess set or use one from the library. For more details, go to kenosha-chess.org.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.