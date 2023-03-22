Dive on in: March 22 is World Water Day, an annual event that looks at the global issues surrounding access to clean, safe drinking water and sanitation. Water is a precious commodity that many take for granted, and World Water Day is a chance to focus on finding solutions to water needs. It’s also a great time to take a walk along Lake Michigan’s lakefront and appreciate how lucky we are to live near the greatest of the Great Lakes.
- The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on horses. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.
- The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.
- The Chess Club meets today at the Southwest Library. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., children ages 9-12 are welcome to play chess and learn more about the game. All levels of chess expertise are welcome. It’s free to play. For more details, go to mykpl.info.
- Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.