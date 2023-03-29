March 29 is Manatee Appreciation Day, celebrating the endangered sea mammals. To learn more about these animals, head to the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., which is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. Today’s program focuses on manatees. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Also at the Public Museum, the annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 23. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The 20th “Bowls & Books” Soupfest Contest is Wednesday, March 29, at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha. The fundraising event features eight local restaurants serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with eight more establishments serving from 5 to 7 p.m. Visitors can sample the different soups in a commemorative bowl and vote for their favorites. Local authors will also be on hand. Admission at each of the two soup sessions is $20 for adults and $15 for senior citizens (65 and older) and students (under age 12). All proceeds go toward the continued renovation work at the historic Rhode Center for the Arts building.

Clarinets will be the featured section during the Carthage Wind Orchestra’s“Clarinet Collage” concert, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel. The program will include selections that highlight several soloists as well as the entire clarinet section. Admission is free.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.