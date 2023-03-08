March 8 is International Women’s Day, created to celebrate women’s history, key events, milestones and achievements. In honor of International Women’s Day, the Southwest Library,welcomes the 2022 Winners of the Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence Awards. The guest speakers will include current and past committee members and previous award winners. The free program is 6 to 7 p.m. at the library, 7979 38th Ave.

This is also Return Borrowed Books Week, a reminder to bring back any library items in your home. It’s also a great reminder to visit one of our local Kenosha Public Library branches, which are all open today. Library staffers are always happy to share recommendations on books and other items. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at mykpl.info

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on jellys — as in jellyfish and not peanut butter’s sandwich mate. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

A new exhibit is open at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through March 19 and features Marilyn Propp’s “Notes From the Sea” and David Jones’ “Time Fragments.” The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. andersonartscenter.com.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm. A public reception for the show is 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2.