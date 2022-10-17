 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Area Family & Aging Services Inc.announces toy drive, seeks help for holidays

Kenosha Area Family & Aging Inc., a community nonprofit, is seeking help as it plans its annual holiday efforts.

The organization provides Christmas for the families it serves throughout the year. KAFAS is seeking gently used toys for its annual drive.

If you would like to adopt a family to buy gifts for or donate gift cards/cash, the organization can make that happen as well.

If you are looking for a reason to give back KAFASI would welcome any help for children and seniors.

For more information, contact Carmyn Hough, FFAFAS Family Service Director, 7730 Sheridan Road, Kenosha WI 53143, or phone 262-658-3508, Ext. 108.

