Kenosha Area Family and Aging Service Inc. to host "life's journey" program

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Service Inc. Virtual Connect will present "Aging: The Unexpected Gift," a program created and presented by Mike Radke, a retired therapist.

The free virtual program explores life’s story. During each class the program will focus on moments that can make you feel proud, excited and exhilarated.

The class will be held in two sessions: Mondays, April 18 and 25, 11 a.m. to noon; and Mondays, May 16 and 23, 11 a.m. to noon.

To register contact Janice at 262-287-7469 or email at jecrickson@kafasi.org

