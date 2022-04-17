 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Service Inc. to host "life's journey" program

  • Comments

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Service Inc. Virtual Connect will present "Aging: The Unexpected Gift," a program created and presented by Mike Radke, a retired therapist.

The free virtual program explores life’s story. During each class the program will focus on moments that can make you feel proud, excited and exhilarated.

The class will be held in two sessions: Mondays, April 18 and 25, 11 a.m. to noon; and Mondays, May 16 and 23, 11 a.m. to noon.

To register contact Janice at 262-287-7469 or email at jecrickson@kafasi.org

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sunrise on Easter Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert