Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc. offers new program to help seniors connect with others

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc. now offers a program to help seniors connect via electronics with friends and loved ones.

KAFASI Connect for Seniors is a multifaceted program which pairs seniors with volunteer mentors to assist them feel comfortable using devices. A limited number of IPad tablets are available to loan out to those who need them or on a trial basis.

Group and individual support sessions will be available virtually, by voice and in person. Current Covid-19 policy restrictions do apply for in-person sessions. The program is available at no cost.

For more information, contact KAFASI at 262-658-3508.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0