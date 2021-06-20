 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc. offers new program to help seniors connect with others
View Comments
alert

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc. offers new program to help seniors connect with others

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc. now offers a program to help seniors connect via electronics with friends and loved ones.

KAFASI Connect for Seniors is a multifaceted program which pairs seniors with volunteer mentors to assist them feel comfortable using devices. A limited number of IPad tablets are available to loan out to those who need them or on a trial basis.

Money’s tight for a lot of people right now, so the last thing you want to do is be spending cash without even knowing it.

Group and individual support sessions will be available virtually, by voice and in person. Current Covid-19 policy restrictions do apply for in-person sessions. The program is available at no cost.

For more information, contact KAFASI at 262-658-3508.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert