Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services names new executive director

The Kenosha Area Family & Aging Services, Inc. Board of Directors has named Ronald C. Tatum as the new executive director of Kenosha County’s non-profit provider of family and aging services to all citizens of Kenosha County since 1969.

Tatum’s background as an executive in the non-profit sector, combined with a deep passion for people and community-based programs, will be assets for KAFASI as it continues its mission throughout Kenosha County.

His hiring comes with plans for strategic growth in grant programs, diversity, inclusion, and equity leadership, and services to the residents of Kenosha County.

Tatum has a long history of community outreach and volunteerism, including as president of the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties, vice president of Cops N Kids Reading Program, former NAMI Board member, vice president of Operations for Feeding America, Eastern Wisconsin and Director of Supply Chain for Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin.

KAFASI officials expressed their appreciation that Tatum accepted the position and excitement he will continue the agency’s legacy and mission.

“Ron Tatum brings the necessary experience, leadership, enthusiasm and great communication skills that will further advance the mission of the organization. We feel very lucky to have found him and look forward to a successful future with his leadership,” said KAFASI Board President Jim Hanson.

KAFASI’s mission is to promote healthy aging, strong families and a connected community. It is home to Kenosha’s largest volunteer force of over 600 volunteers and 60 staff members providing programs and services supporting community members of every generation and stage of life.