Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc. is participating in the 21st annual March for Meals, a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and community seniors who rely on the service to remain healthy and independent at home.

KAFASI’s Meals on Wheels Kenosha celebration will include various activities throughout the month, including its meals delivery service.

More than 400 volunteers are working with the program to keep pace with rapid growth, and KAFASI is seeing an increase in demand for its services. More volunteers and resources are anticipated needs going forward.

“In America, 9 million seniors in America struggle with hunger, 15 million live in isolation and 18 million live in or near poverty. This problem will only become more serious as the senior population is projected to double by 2050. Families are spread out and elders are left behind, often struggling to remain self-sufficient,” said KAFASI CEO/Executive Director. Ronald Tatum.

“Seniors threatened with hunger and social isolation make up the core of Meals on Wheels clients. Specific qualifications vary by community; however, services typically require physical or financial challenges to their ability to eat healthy meals and move freely about their communities,” Tatus said. “This is even more relevant with a volatile economy and now post COVID. We are seeing more seniors in need of our service, and seniors having to make difficult decisions to pay for Medication or Food. Our MOW affiliate checks the food box. As a result, we are seeing an increase in our services at an increase of 20% compared to last year.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change their communities; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has and will. We cannot do this without you,” he said.

The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the day in March 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. That support and federal funding have fueled the growth of the Meals on Wheels network for more than 50 years.

During the month, community-based Meals on Wheels programs from across the country will join forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate the successful public-private partnership and garner resources needed to reach every senior in need of a nutritious meal, friendly visit and safety check.

“March is an important time for us to come together to ensure that Meals on Wheels is there for all of our senior neighbors in need,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “The demand for services is already great and approximately 12,000 Americans are turning 60 every day. We must maintain and expand the programs that have helped so many get through this unprecedented time in our nation’s history. We cannot do it alone. It takes all of us to keep the nationwide Meals on Wheels movement going.”

For more information on how to volunteer, contribute or speak out for the seniors in Kenosha this March visit www.kafasi.org.