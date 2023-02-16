A fire in Illinois that drew in several Kenosha County fire departments caused an estimated $150,000 in damages early morning Thursday according to Zion Fire Department officials.

According to ZFD Battalion Chief Jason Messick, the incident, in the 2200 block of Sheridan Road, began with an alarm at 2:13 a.m. Crews arrived to see light smoke coming from the rear of a business. Upon entry, heavy black smoke and “high levels of heat were experienced by fire crews.”

The fire was determined to be located in the basement, which was being used for storage of automotive tires. The high temperatures made finding the source of the fire “difficult and more dangerous” according to a release. Smoke conditions were so heavy that personnel had to rely on thermal imaging cameras to find the fire.

The fire was contained to the basement, and ultimately extinguished by fire crews. Adjacent apartments above the business were evacuated for the duration of the incident.

Six fire engines, four trucks, one squad car and three ambulances were on scene. 45 personnel were on scene, including six fire chiefs. Change of quarters included two engines, two ambulances and one fire chief.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation. The approximate loss of building and contents is estimate to be $150,000.

Messick said that an improperly used or overloaded extension cord could have played a role in the fire. He said working smoke detectors resulted in early fire department notification, helping minimize the damage “and probably resulted in the fire being contained to the floor of origin and not spreading to connected structures that also contained apartments with sleeping individuals inside.”

Assisting organization included Zion, Newport Fire Protection District, Beach Park, Pleasant Prairie, Winthrop Harbor, Gurnee, Waukegan, Bristol, Grayslake, Kenosha, Lake Forest, Lake Villa, Antioch, North Chicago, Countryside, Libertyville, Zion Police, Zion ESDA, Zion Building Department, ComEd and North Shore Gas.

