Kenosha area houses of worship respond to coronavirus

The new threat of COVID-19 in the country comes right before one of the busiest holidays for many Christians: Easter.
The holiday, in which worshippers in Christian denominations mark the resurrection of Jesus, falls on April 12
It’s also one of the most well-attended celebrations in churches and houses of worship across the U.S. With 65 percent of adults saying they are members of a church, that is around 160 million headed into shared worship soon.
But this year, some things will be different, as religious leaders try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Archdiocese of Milwaukee sent a letter this week instructing parishioners to stay home if sick, use standard cleaning procedures for communion chalices, provide hand sanitizer and let parishioners know it is OK to avoid physical contact during signs of peace.
According to the Rev. Robert Weighner, pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church in Pleasant Prairie, the only changes he has instituted are the same ones he makes each year during the flu season.
“We have Communion only under one species (the bread),” he said, adding, “Everything else is left up to the parishioner to decide individually.”
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church recently issued a statement to parishioners about taking precautions, said the Rev. Matthew Buterbaugh, pastor of the parish.
“In the statement, we reinforced the message not to panic, but be prudent,” he said. “Frequent hand washing is always a good idea. We’re encouraging people to not feel obligated to shake hands during the passing of the peace.
“Also, during Communion, we reminded people that intinction (dipping the bread into the cup) is the least sanitary way of receiving the wine. Drinking from the common cup (particularly with silver) is considered a safer practice, and there is no problem with only receiving the bread. In addition, we have made hand sanitizer readily available around the church.”
The Rev. William Culbertson, pastor of Kenosha Bible Church, said the church’s executive pastor, the Rev. David Groves, drafted a letter to the congregation regarding precautions and plans for what to do if an outbreak occurs.
“Despite the unlikelihood of the infection currently reaching our church, we wanted to share information based on the recommendations of the CDC. We would encourage our congregation to routinely take protective measures, at KBC and elsewhere, to protect them from potential exposure to this virus,” said Groves.
In the letter, he encourages frequent hand washing, avoiding face touching, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, wearing a face mask around others if ill and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.
“We have pre-emptively taken additional precautionary steps to alleviate the concerns of our congregation in this regard,” said Groves. “KBC’s janitorial staff has been assigned additional cleaning tasks within our facility for routine cleaning with disinfectant in frequently touched common surfaces.
“Additionally, hand sanitizer stations are located at various locations throughout the building for easy access. Additional signage has been placed to alert attendees to their locations.”
At Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist, the Rev. Erik David Carlson said all potlucks and meals served in the church have been suspended, and staff can work at home if they wish.
He also said sermons will be available via podcasts and online video.
At First United Methodist Church, the Rev. Susan Patterson-Sumwalt said it will offer individual cups and wafers for Communion.
“We are respecting people’s desire to shake hands or to bow or simply greet one another verbally,” she said. “We are visiting as many homebound and persons living in retirement centers as possible before their communal living places may stop outside visitation. We will then call and write notes regularly, so people don’t become isolated and depressed.”
At Messiah Lutheran Church, the Rev. James Roemke, pastor of the congregation, reminds his members that Jesus Christ is the Great Physician, and, in his ministry, he continues to heal in body and soul.
“He gives us the admonition in Matthew 6:34: ‘Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble,’” he said.
“Wash your hands, use common sense, trust in Jesus,” he said. “Which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life?”
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
WEEKEND STORMS
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
CAROL BEACH
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KEMPER CENTER
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
KENOSHA LIGHTHOUSE
Here is a roundup of photos taken over the weekend at various events around Kenosha County happening between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, 2020.