Kenosha area houses of worship respond to coronavirus

The new threat of COVID-19 in the country comes right before one of the busiest holidays for many Christians: Easter.

The holiday, in which worshippers in Christian denominations mark the resurrection of Jesus, falls on April 12

It’s also one of the most well-attended celebrations in churches and houses of worship across the U.S. With 65 percent of adults saying they are members of a church, that is around 160 million headed into shared worship soon.

But this year, some things will be different, as religious leaders try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee sent a letter this week instructing parishioners to stay home if sick, use standard cleaning procedures for communion chalices, provide hand sanitizer and let parishioners know it is OK to avoid physical contact during signs of peace.

According to the Rev. Robert Weighner, pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church in Pleasant Prairie, the only changes he has instituted are the same ones he makes each year during the flu season.

“We have Communion only under one species (the bread),” he said, adding, “Everything else is left up to the parishioner to decide individually.”