Kenosha area legislators issue statements on protests

"I stand with those who are outraged. These deep issues have been clear and pervasive for so long, and the time has long since come that they must be addressed. I join anyone who has the courage to speak out against what is wrong and wants to make our neighborhoods a better, stronger, safer place. We must all join in a commitment to taking action to confront injustice, to challenge violence where we see it, to challenge racism wherever and whenever we see it. We are weak when we are divided, but we are strong when we are united.”