Kenosha area not immune to baby formula shortage; WIC families work to obtain brands

The Kenosha area is not immune to the baby formula shortage affecting parents in communities across the nation.

Some local stores are having trouble obtaining certain brands or stocking enough of the currently available products.

The problem is the result of supply chain disruptions and a safety recall, and has had a cascade of effects. Nationally, some retailers are limiting what customers can buy, and doctors and health workers are urging parents to contact food banks or physicians’ offices, in addition to warning against watering down formula to stretch supplies or using online DIY recipes.

The shortage is weighing particularly on lower-income families after the recall by formula maker Abbott, stemming from contamination concerns. The recall wiped out many brands covered by WIC, a federal program like food stamps that serves women, infants and children, though the program now permits brand substitutes. The Biden administration is working with states to make it easier for WIC recipients to buy different sizes of formula that their benefits might not currently cover.

About half of infant formula nationwide is purchased by participants using WIC benefits, according to federal officials.

"Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, infant and toddler formulas are seeing constraint across the country," Walgreens Corporate Headquarters said in a statement to the Kenosha News. "Similar to other retailers, we put into effect purchase limits of three per transaction on all infant and toddler formula to help improve inventory. We continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demand."

Going on for months

Jason Savatski, the store manager of Stinebrink's Kenosha Piggly Wiggly at 7600 Pershing Blvd., said the problem has been going on for months. He said the store is receiving calls daily from parents seeking specific formulas.

"It's been going on since the recall about two or three months ago. It's been horrible since then, but it's gotten maybe a little bit better in the last maybe two weeks but it's still bad," Savatski said. "People are calling and stopping in to see what we have available. We're out of everything except the blue Similac. Everything else is gone: all the Enfamil, all the Similac."

Savatski said there's also some less popular Gerber Good Start Powder in stock.

"People are understanding because they realize it's a national problem," he said. "A lot of people buy formulas on WIC. WIC tells you exactly the kind you need so parents may only be authorized to buy the purple (formula) and all we have is the blue. So some have been leaving and contacting WIC so they can switch it for them so they can at least get something for their children."

Some in stock

Alliance Women's Clinic, the nonprofit formerly known as Care Net Family Resource Center at 6105 22nd Ave, currently has some of the basic liquid and powdered formulas in stock.

Administrative assistant Kayla Dejno said the organization has liquid Enfamil and powdered and liquid Similac. Dejno said any parent or guardian in desperate need of formula should call the organization at 262-355-8020.

Dejno also suggested parents enroll in a parenting classes to obtain formulas on a regular basis at no cost.

"Here at the clinic we do parenting classes and things like that. Obviously, if people are in need we're happy to let them have what they need. For them to have it regularly we just require a parenting class first," Dejno said. "We're happy to let you know so that people that need it can come get it."

