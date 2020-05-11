Kenosha area police calls down during COVID-19 pandemic

But calls related to domestic violence and mental health issues have actually declined locally.

In the city, family trouble calls — which can include anything from verbal confrontations to violent physical assaults — fell 18 percent. For the sheriff’s department, those calls fell 20 percent.

Calls for mental health crises leading to Chapter 51 hospitalizations fell 43 percent for the sheriff’s department, 22 percent in the city.

Large increases in retail thefts

With many stores closed, a decline in retail thefts would seem likely. Instead, retail thefts were the one area that both the city and the sheriff’s department saw large increases.

In the city, retail thefts were up 44 percent. In the county, those calls were up 200 percent from April 2019 to April 2020, but Hannah said that percentage was misleading because it was a relatively small number of calls — there were a total of 20 retail theft calls for the month.

Nosalik said the shift in the types of calls the department is getting are shifting, officers are changing focus.