Kenosha area police calls down during COVID-19 pandemic

With more Kenosha County residents staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears fewer are having the opportunity to get in trouble.
Police calls in the county and the city of Kenosha have fallen sharply as most people have followed safer-at-home recommendations.
In a comparison of calls to law enforcement in April 2019 to April 2020, overall call volume fell 42 percent for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. Calls fell 3 percent for the Kenosha Police Department, although the types of calls officers are responding to changed, with increases in calls for things like noise complaints and declines for many more serious crimes.
Lt. Joe Nosalik said calls for many of the typical complaints police receive have fallen during the pandemic, with calls for batteries down 19 percent when comparing April 2020 to April 2019, entries to vehicles down 33 percent and disorderly conduct calls down 14 percent.
Sgt. Christopher Hannah with the sheriff’s department said deputies have seen similar declines, with the department’s total call volume down 42 percent when comparing April 2019 to April 2020.
Hannah said the sheriff’s department saw a 48 percent decline in batteries and a 75 percent decline in operating while intoxicated arrests.
When stay-at-home orders began around the country, many worried that it would lead to increases in domestic violence, or to an increase in mental health crises under the stresses caused by the pandemic and the resulting economic stresses.
But calls related to domestic violence and mental health issues have actually declined locally.
In the city, family trouble calls — which can include anything from verbal confrontations to violent physical assaults — fell 18 percent. For the sheriff’s department, those calls fell 20 percent.
Calls for mental health crises leading to Chapter 51 hospitalizations fell 43 percent for the sheriff’s department, 22 percent in the city.
Large increases in retail thefts
With many stores closed, a decline in retail thefts would seem likely. Instead, retail thefts were the one area that both the city and the sheriff’s department saw large increases.
In the city, retail thefts were up 44 percent. In the county, those calls were up 200 percent from April 2019 to April 2020, but Hannah said that percentage was misleading because it was a relatively small number of calls — there were a total of 20 retail theft calls for the month.
Nosalik said the shift in the types of calls the department is getting are shifting, officers are changing focus.
“Typically on our overnight shifts where they would have been paying attention to the tavern scene or called for disturbances at businesses, they have shifted their concentration to being in the neighborhoods and being more available in the neighborhoods,” he said, for example being on the watch for people going through parked cars.
Hannah said deputies have been shifting more focus to community policing.
“Police work and law enforcement work always ebbs and flows,” Hannah said. “Usually winter is a slow time for us, and it’s not unusual for calls to slow down when it is cold and to pick back up in the warmer months. The deputies take advantage of the quiet moments to communicate with the public more, to get into the neighborhoods more, so this is business as usual for them.”
