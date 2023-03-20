Kids and teens from Kenosha and Chicago recently completed a winter season of growth and accomplishments with SOS Outreach at Wilmot Mountain.

SOS, a youth development nonprofit, uses skiing and snowboarding in tandem with positive adult mentorship to help young people gain leadership skills, learn social-emotional skills and develop a sense of belonging.

This season 178 kids and teens enrolled in SOS programs with 26 engaging in a multi-year mentoring program.

Members of the SOS community gathered on March 15 at Brass Elementary School in Kenosha with a guest speaker, Michael Blair, Chicago NFL alumni president and former Jamaican bobsledder.

Additional celebrations for Frank Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha and Union League Boys and Girls Clubs were held postseason.

Through funding from the Katz Amsterdam Foundation and additional support from Epic Promise, it marked the first year of the SOS mentor program for local youth.

Program coordinator and Brass Community School teacher Terri McGuire helped launch SOS locally and was instrumental in expanding the program so that kids could progress and return year over year.

“While kids are excited about the program because they learn to ski or snowboard, it’s so much more than that,” she said. “They are developing life skills through an emphasis on core values, adult mentorship and community service activities. I have seen tremendous growth in just one short year both in the classroom and when they are interacting outside of the classroom.”

As part of the program curriculum, the 26 participants in the mentor program will conclude the season by giving back to the community through a final service project with the Uptown Community Clean-Up Day in the spring. After this, they will have the opportunity to return next winter for another season which will build on what they’ve learned this past season.

The remaining 152 participants are graduating from the SOS introductory Learn to Ride program which focuses on the fundamentals of skiing while learning about and applying SOS core values of courage, integrity, discipline, wisdom, humility, and compassion. The Learn to Ride participants will be eligible for year one of the mentor program beginning next year.

“The core values we teach are not just one simple activity, the lessons are applied on the mountain, when we are sharing a meal and back home in their daily routine,” said volunteer mentor Monica Dillman. “When a kid feels cold and wants to go inside, other kids will stay to have discipline to not go inside since our time outside goes by quickly. They push each other to have courage when we try new things and help each other out. Overall the core values have been a fun way to teach how to better manage their emotions and reactions.”

“My juniors have already told me how much they are looking forward to next season” said Dillman, ”and I am really looking forward to seeing what the future will bring for everyone involved in this program — both mentors and mentees.”

The program was made possible through the efforts of volunteers and sponsors including Wilmot Mountain, Vail Resorts EpicPromise, Katz Amsterdam Foundation, Laureus Sport for Good Foundation and Jockey.