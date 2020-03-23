Kenosha Area Transit to suspend fare collection on buses

Kenosha Area Transit is suspending streetcar service starting tomorrow until further notice, and is making a few changes to bus service to promote the health and safety of riders and employees, it announced today.

The efforts will help operators practice social distancing, while maintaining service for Kenosha residents who rely on public transportation, according to KAT.

KAT is temporarily suspending fare collection starting tomorrow until further notice. Riders are asked to enter and exit buses through the rear door. Anyone needing to board the front of the bus should alert their driver.

KAT said riders should practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people in public places.

