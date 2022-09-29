Kenosha area's 2022 haunted attractions

Halloween can be a time for sunny outings to area pumpkin patches — but it can also mean seeking out terrors after dark.

If you’re up for being scared, check out these Kenosha County attractions:

Dr. Destruction’s "Haunted Forest" — The resident ghoul of Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm, who has been scaring folks in the cornfields and inside haunted buses and other structures for decades, is back with an all-new spooky attraction, which is already scaring visitors this season.

Open daily through Oct. 30. Admission is $10. The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm is located on Highway L (18th Street) just west of Green Bay Road in Somers. Note: The Haunted Manor has its own entrance and is not in the wristband area that requires an additional fee. This haunted attraction is NOT open on Oct. 31. For more details, go to jerrysmithfarm.com.

Haunted House at Kemper Center — The Kemper Center plays host to a new set of creepy creatures each year, from mortuaries to freak shows.

The haunted house operates in partnership with the Kenosha County Teen Task Force of the Concerned Citizens’ Coalition. The Teen Task Force is "a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic group of low to moderately at-risk teens committed to living and promoting a life free of alcohol and drugs." The group aims to "encourage healthy lifestyles for Kenosha youth and families, coordinate prevention efforts and provide alternative activities to local youth." This haunted house is a service/learning project for the teens in the organization that raises funds each year for the Kemper Center.

Open 7 to 11 p.m. on four Saturdays (Oct. 8-29). Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children (under age 10). Tickets are sold at the door. Note: “Kiddie tours” (with the lights on) are 6 to 7 p.m. At Kemper, 6501 Third Ave. The Haunted House entrance is located in the Faulkner Building around the back (east side) of Kemper Center. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase as you wait to enter the haunted house.

Soul Reapers Haunted House at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds — This haunted attraction in Wilmot is "a truly terrifying haunted house," according to the ghouls who inhabit the space! Soul Reapers are described as "the scariest, most ruthless monsters of hell. The queen has summoned them to devour your pathetic souls! Hearing your screams brings the Soul Reapers great satisfaction. Will you accept the challenge?!" (Yikes!)

Opens at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 30 through Oct. 31, plus Sundays, Oct. 23 and 30. Admission is $18 in advance and $20 at the gate. A VIP Fast Pass that lets you skip the line is $25 in advance or $27 at the gate. For more details, go to soulreapershaunt.com.

Dungeon of Doom — Located just south of Kenosha County in Zion, Ill., this first-rate attraction scares the crowds who come to 600 29th St. in Zion, Ill. It's one of the largest haunted houses in the U.S. and is celebrating its 26th season. If you’re feeling brave after making it through the haunted house alive, you can opt for the “Buried Dead or Alive” experience.

Opens at 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting Sept. 23 and running through Oct. 30. On Halloween (Oct. 31), the new "Slasher Night" is billed as "a tribute to horror icons." General admission is $30. A Fast Pass ticket is $45 and allows visitors to skip a portion of the line. A VIP ticket is $55. Buy tickets online at dungeonofdoom.com. Note: “Blackout Nights,” with tours in total darkness, are Nov. 5-6. Want a Nightmare Before Christmas? The haunted house is open Dec. 16-17 for "Sub-Thermal Nightmare."