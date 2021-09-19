 Skip to main content
Kenosha Art Association announces book making, corn husk doll and needle felting classes
Kenosha Art Association announces book making, corn husk doll and needle felting classes

The Kenosha Art Association has announced four upcoming classes available to the public.

"Book Making with Sandy Nowiki" will be held on Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will create their own handmade memory book using paper, photos and embellishments. The fee is $20 for art association members, $25 for non-members, materials included.

"Painting with Jill Montgomery" will be held Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m., or 6 to 8 p.m. depending on registrations. The fee is $45 for members, $50 for non-members, materials included.

"Corn Husk Doll with Paul Touhey" will be held Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m., or 6 to 8 p.m., depending on registrations. Participants will make a doll out of corn husk, and should bring their own scissors, ribbons and fabric. The fee is $15 for members, $20 for non-members.

"Needle Felting with Jill Montomery" will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m., depending on registrations. Participants will use wool and a needle to felt a ghost and a small pumpkin. The fee is %35 for members, $40 for non-members, materials included.

All classes will be held at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.

To register call 262-654-0065 or email info@kenoshaartassociation.com. Visit the association website for more information at www.kenoshaartassociation.org.

