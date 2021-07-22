Kenosha Art Association offering classes

The Kenosha Art Association has space available in art classes next week:

Tuesday (July 27): Abstract Acrylic Painting Kandinsky style, with Jill Montgomery. Participants will finish a painting in the style of Russian abstract painter Wassily Kandinsky, using acrylic paints and inspired by music. The class is noon to 3 p.m. Fee: $40. Materials included. Minimum class size 5; maximum 10.

Wednesday (July 28): Alcohol Ink on a Bowl, with Jill Montgomery. Participants will create designs on a bowl with alcohol inks. Class time: 2 to 4 p.m. Fee: $45. (Note: Participants can pick up their finished, dried bowl from 6 to 7 p.m. July 29.) Materials included. Minimum class size 5; maximum 10.

Thursday (July 29): Plein Air Drawing, with Jill Montgomery. Participants should bring a sketch pad and a No. 2 or colored pencils and draw outside. You can bring paints if you would like. If it rains, bring a photo and the class will move inside. Class time: 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $10. Bring your own materials. Minimum class size 5.

All classes are in the Faulkner building on the Kemper Center grounds, 6501 Third Ave. For more information, call the KAA at 262-654-0065, email info@kenoshaartassociation.com or visit the website, www.Kenosha ArtAssociation.org.

