Kenosha Art Association offering in-person art classes
KAA at Faulkner

The Faulkner Building on the grounds of the Kemper Center is the new location for art classes hosted by the Kenosha Art Association. 

 Heather Poyner

The Kenosha Art Association — which has adapted to offering in-person classes at Kemper Center during the COVID-19 global pandemic — is offering a new slate of classes:

  • Watercolor Painting with Barbara Farrell: This class will teach watercolor techniques and much more. The class meets for six weeks from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday mornings (Feb. 4-March 11) or Friday mornings (Feb. 5-March 12). Cost is $85. Note: Participants must bring their own materials. Minimum class size is five; maximum is 10 people. Another six-week class session will follow this one.
  • No Calorie Chocolates Needle Felting With Jill Montgomery: Participants will create needle-felted items — which look like chocolate candy —using wool and a special needle. The class meets 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 4). Cost is $40. Materials are included. Minimum class size is five; maximum is 10 people.
  • Painting on White Chocolate With Jill Montgomery: Participants will paint designs on white chocolate — to give to your Valentine or keep for yourself. The class meets 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 9). Cost is $40. Materials are included. Minimum class size is five; maximum is 10 people.

For all classes: The KAA reserves the right to cancel a class and will provide a full refund. Most KAA classes are geared for adults but are open to high school juniors and older. For more information, call the KAA at 262-654-0065, email info@kenoshaartassociation.com or visit the website, www.KenoshaArtAssociation.org. Class size is limited.

