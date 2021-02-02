Kenosha Art Association offering in-person art classes

The Kenosha Art Association — which has adapted to offering in-person classes at Kemper Center during the COVID-19 global pandemic — is offering a new slate of classes:
- Watercolor Painting with Barbara Farrell: This class will teach watercolor techniques and much more. The class meets for six weeks from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday mornings (Feb. 4-March 11) or Friday mornings (Feb. 5-March 12). Cost is $85. Note: Participants must bring their own materials. Minimum class size is five; maximum is 10 people. Another six-week class session will follow this one.
- No Calorie Chocolates Needle Felting With Jill Montgomery: Participants will create needle-felted items — which look like chocolate candy —using wool and a special needle. The class meets 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 4). Cost is $40. Materials are included. Minimum class size is five; maximum is 10 people.
- Painting on White Chocolate With Jill Montgomery: Participants will paint designs on white chocolate — to give to your Valentine or keep for yourself. The class meets 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 9). Cost is $40. Materials are included. Minimum class size is five; maximum is 10 people.
For all classes: The KAA reserves the right to cancel a class and will provide a full refund. Most KAA classes are geared for adults but are open to high school juniors and older. For more information, call the KAA at 262-654-0065, email info@kenoshaartassociation.com or visit the website, www.KenoshaArtAssociation.org. Class size is limited.