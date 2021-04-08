Kenosha Art Association offering spring art classes

Painted Flower Pots, with Jill Montgomery. Using acrylic paints, participants will paint creative designs on flower pots. The class is 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. $40 (includes materials). Minimum class size: five people.

Alcohol Ink on Tile, with Jill Montgomery. Participants will create designs on tiles using alcohol inks. The class is 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13. $40 (includes materials). Minimum class size: five people; maximum size: 10.

Plant Markers, with Jill Montgomery. Participants will create designs on stakes to mark plants. The class is 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. $30 (includes materials). Minimum class size: five people; maximum size: 10.

Paper Quilling, with Jill Montgomery. This nature-inspired class will teach the basics of Paper Quilling, the art of folding and gluing paper. The class is 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20. $30 (includes materials). Minimum class size: five people; maximum size: 10.

Spring Gnome Needle Felting, with Jill Montgomery. Participants will create a gnome using wool and a special needle. The class is 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. $40 (includes materials). Minimum class size: five people; maximum size: 10.