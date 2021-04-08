Kenosha Art Association offering spring art classes

The Kenosha Art Association — which has adapted to offering in-person classes at Kemper Center during the COVID-19 global pandemic — is offering a new slate of classes. All classes are in the Faulkner building on Kemper Center grounds 6501 Third Ave.
Face masks are required during classes:
Drawing with Colored Pencils, with Jill Montgomery. Basic drawing using assorted techniques. Participants will finish a piece ready for framing. Bring a sketch pad, a No. 2 pencil and eraser and colored pencils. Classes are 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 13, 20 and 27. $55. Minimum class size: five people; maximum size: 10.
Needle Felting: A 2D Landscape, with Jill Montgomery. Participants will create a landscape using wool and a special needle to felt it together. The class is 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. April 15. $40 (includes materials). Minimum class size: five people; maximum size: 10.
Acrylic Painting Georgia O’Keeffe style, with Jill Montgomery. Participants will finish a painting in the style of O’Keeffe, using acrylic paints. Classes are 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, April 22 and 29. $40 (includes materials). Minimum class size: five people; maximum size: 10.
Painting on White Chocolate, with Jill Montgomery. Participants will paint designs on white chocolates, making a perfect gift for Mother’s Day. The class is 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 6. $40 (includes materials). Minimum class size: five people; maximum size: 10.
Painted Flower Pots, with Jill Montgomery. Using acrylic paints, participants will paint creative designs on flower pots. The class is 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. $40 (includes materials). Minimum class size: five people.
Alcohol Ink on Tile, with Jill Montgomery. Participants will create designs on tiles using alcohol inks. The class is 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13. $40 (includes materials). Minimum class size: five people; maximum size: 10.
Plant Markers, with Jill Montgomery. Participants will create designs on stakes to mark plants. The class is 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. $30 (includes materials). Minimum class size: five people; maximum size: 10.
Paper Quilling, with Jill Montgomery. This nature-inspired class will teach the basics of Paper Quilling, the art of folding and gluing paper. The class is 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20. $30 (includes materials). Minimum class size: five people; maximum size: 10.
Spring Gnome Needle Felting, with Jill Montgomery. Participants will create a gnome using wool and a special needle. The class is 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. $40 (includes materials). Minimum class size: five people; maximum size: 10.
Studio Time, available 9 a.m. to noon Fridays. The fee is $50 per week per person. Call 262-654-0065 to reserve a spot.
For all classes: The KAA reserves the right to cancel a class and will provide a full refund. Most KAA classes are geared for adults but are open to high school juniors and older. For more information, call the KAA at 262-654-0065, email info@kenoshaartassociation.com or visit the website, www.Kenosha ArtAssociation.org. Class size is limited.