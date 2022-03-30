Kenosha Art Association offers classes

Registration is open for Kenosha Art Association spring art classes.
Classes are held in the Katy Faulkner building on the east side of Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.
To sign up, call 262-654-0065.
Among upcoming art classes are:
- Ukrainian Egg Dying with Marrita Huff: You can sign up for one or two classes. 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Fridays, April 1 and 8. $15 for KAA members; $20 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size 6, maximum 10.
- Watercolor Painting with Barbara Farrell: Six-week sessions. 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays or Thursdays, starting April 5. $80 for KAA members; $90 for non-members. Bring your own materials. Minimum class size 6, maximum 12.
- Paper Quilling With Cindy Duban: 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. March 31. $20 for KAA members; $25 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size 6, maximum 10.
- Needle Felting With Jill Montgomery: Participants will create Easter eggs using wool and a special needle to felt the wool. 1 to 3:30 or 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 5. $30 for KAA members; $35 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size 5, maximum 10.
- Painted Flower Pots With Jill Montgomery: Using acrylic paints, participants will paint designs on a pot. 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 7. $30 for KAA members; $35 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size 5, maximum 10.
- Charcoal Drawing With Jill Montgomery: Participants will draw a landscape using charcoal on paper. 1 to 3:30 p.m. or 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 12. $20 for KAA members; $25 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size 5, maximum 10.
- Alcohol inks on a Glass Block With Jill Montgomery: Participants will use alcohol inks to create an abstract design on a glass block. 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. April 26. $35 for KAA members; $40 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size 5, maximum 10.
- Painting on White Chocolate With Jill Montgomery: Participants will paint designs on white chocolates, a perfect gift for Mother’s Day. 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. May 3. $30 for KAA members; $35 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size 5, maximum 10.
- Pastel Drawing With Jill Montgomery: Draw flowers with Pastel chalk on paper. 1 to 3:30 p.m. or 6 to 8:30 p.m. May 12. $25 for KAA members; $30 for non-members. Materials included. Minimum class size 5, maximum 10.