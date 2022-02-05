Kenosha Art Association offers new session of classes

Registration is open for Kenosha Art Association winter art classes.

Classes are held in the Katy Faulkner building on the east side of Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.

Among upcoming art classes are:

Acrylic Painting with Jill Montgomery. Three weeks. Students will paint a winter landscape. 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 8, 15 and 22. Fee: $75. Materials included. Minimum class size is six people, maximum is 12 people.

Painting on White Chocolate with Jill Montgomery. Students will paint designs on white chocolate to give to your Valentine — or keep for yourself. Everyone will paint at least six candies. 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. Fee: $35. Materials included. Minimum class size is five people, maximum is 10 people.

Plant Beaded Jewelry with Jill Montgomery. 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Participants will make three to four beaded plant stakes — “jewelry for your plants.” Fee: $35. Materials included. Minimum class size is six people, maximum is 12 people.

Watercolor Painting with Barbara Farrell. Six weeks. This class will “teach you watercolor techniques and much more.” 9 a.m. to noon starting Thursday or Friday (Feb. 24-25). Fee: $90. Bring your own materials. Minimum class size is six people, maximum is 12 people. Note: Another six-week session starts April 7 or 8.

Mosaic Flowerpot Bell with Pat Koesser. Using a terra cotta flowerpot and mosaic pieces, participants will make a bell to hang outside. 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. Fee: $35. Materials included.

Wine Cork Jewelry Hanger with Pat Koesser. Participants will make a jewelry hanger out of wine corks. 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 3. Fee: $25. Materials included. Minimum class size is six people, maximum is 12 people.

Needle Felting with Jill Montgomery. Using wool, participants will felt a small bird to hang indoors. 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. Fee: $35. Materials included. Minimum class size is six people, maximum is 12 people.

Dragonfly Sculpture with Jill Montgomery. With wire and paper pulp, participants will create a dragonfly to hang indoors. 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 10. Fee: $30. Materials included. Minimum class size is six people, maximum is 12 people.

Macramé Wall Hanging with Pat Koesser. Participants will learn a few basic knots and use them to create a wall hanging. 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24. Fee: $30. Materials included.

Mono Print Wind Spinner with Jill Montgomery. Two weeks. Participants will print a design on card stock, fold it to make a wind spinner, add beads and hang it. 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 22 and 29. Fee: $45. Materials included.

Paper Quilling With Cindy Duban. This class will teach the basics of paper quilling, the art of curling and gluing paper, and make flowers. 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31. Fee: $30. Materials included. Minimum class size is five people, maximum is 10 people.

Call the KAA at 262-654-0065 to sign up for classes.

