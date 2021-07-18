The Kenosha Art Market attracted a steady crowd Sunday in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave. "We have 30 artists participating, which is more than we've had on any one day before," said Beth Dary of Lemon Street Gallery, which organizes the market. In addition to the artwork, including jewelry pottery, fiber art, paintings and prints, there was a drum circle from Rhythm in the Round and live music starting at noon. The Lake Badgers Tea Scout Troop 881 served free tea and sweets to visitors. The markets are the third Sunday of the month, running through October. For more information and to find out how to become a vendor, go to artmarketkenosha.org
Just In
Kenosha Art Market draws a crowd on a perfect Sunday in the park
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Girl shot after allegedly attempting to steal car; second person being questioned
- Updated
KENOSHA — A teenage girl was shot late Friday afternoon after she apparently attempted to steal a car at a local gas station and convenience s…
An 18-year-old Kenosha teen is being held on $15,000, accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
- Updated
“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.
- Updated
Three brothers angry about a remark a neighbor made about their mother allegedly walked into the man’s home and beat him up.
In his 15-year career with the Kenosha Police Department, Sgt. Trevor Albrecht left an indelible mark with everyone he came in contact with.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police are warning residents about a continuing trend of “ruse burglary” incidents in the village, including one th…
Updated: Geneva Lake boating victim was reportedly tubing when he went under water, was wearing life jacket but it came off
- Updated
The Geneva Lake boating victim was reportedly tubing when he went under water. He was wearing a life jacket but it came off.
WATCH NOW: Popular craft beer festival leaving Racine Zoo to bring celebration to Kenosha's lakefront
A popular fall beer festival, once an annual staple for Racine, will soon become a Kenosha event.
The officer is already out of the hospital. There was no update on the other driver.
Already sentenced in Milwaukee County to 100 years in prison for a kidnapping and sexual assault, a Kentucky man is now being prosecuted in Ke…