Kenosha Art Market draws a crowd on a perfect Sunday in the park
Kenosha Art Market draws a crowd on a perfect Sunday in the park

Art in the Park

Jessica DeBoer, left, was selling Lake Michigan beach glass jewelry and cork earrings at the Kenosha Art Market Sunday in Union Park. "I love that it's original art," she said of the market, "and we couldn't have asked for better weather." At right, Darlene Rivest of Union Grove looks at some of the jewelry.

 Rex Davenport

The Kenosha Art Market attracted a steady crowd Sunday in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave. "We have 30 artists participating, which is more than we've had on any one day before," said Beth Dary of Lemon Street Gallery, which organizes the market. In addition to the artwork, including jewelry pottery, fiber art, paintings and prints, there was a drum circle from Rhythm in the Round and live music starting at noon. The Lake Badgers Tea Scout Troop 881 served free tea and sweets to visitors. The markets are the third Sunday of the month, running through October. For more information and to find out how to become a vendor, go to artmarketkenosha.org

