Kenosha artisan competing to win national "DIY Hero" faces deadline tonight to get your vote

Blake Buchanan of Kenosha, who is competing near the finals of the 2022 DIY Hero Competition faces a 9 p.m. deadline today to get your votes online.

The competition, which is tied to television host Mark Bowe who is serving as the competition host. The contest is also serving as a fundraiser for the American Lung Association, as 75% of the net proceeds are being donated to the cause.

Buchanan specializes in "giving old stuff new life," as he makes functional art, furniture and memorial art. He operates Buchanan's Rustic Revival from his home in Kenosha, and can be contacted at 262-496-5506.

He explained that the contest has featured a series of national elimination rounds and he's now in the final 100 or so across the country still in the competition. Regular votes for him are free and impact votes can also be purchased.

The deadline to vote for him is 9 p.m. Kenosha time Thursday at https://diyhero.org/2022/blake-buchanan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0