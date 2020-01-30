Kenosha attorney's law license suspended for financial record keeping errors

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered that Kenosha attorney Thomas Constant’s law license be suspended for six months due to mishandling of money in his practice trust account.

Constant, a longtime attorney who handles personal injury cases, was the focus of a disciplinary case brought by the Wisconsin Office of Lawyer Regulation.

The case focused on Constant’s financial record keeping and handling of his trust account — the account used to set aside money from legal awards and settlements for clients from the attorney’s business account.

According to the Supreme Court decision, records showed he improperly moved money between accounts and failed to give a client an accurate account of money owed to her.

Although the clients who were the subject of the complaint ultimately received all the money owed to them, the referee who heard the complaint found that Constant’s handling of funds and financial statements to a client “were major violations of the duties owed to his client.”

The court found Constant’s license should be suspended for six months. After that six-month period, he will have to file a petition for reinstatement.