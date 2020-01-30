You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kenosha attorney's law license suspended for financial record keeping errors
View Comments
top story

Kenosha attorney's law license suspended for financial record keeping errors

{{featured_button_text}}
court gavel

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered that Kenosha attorney Thomas Constant’s law license be suspended for six months due to mishandling of money in his practice trust account.

Constant, a longtime attorney who handles personal injury cases, was the focus of a disciplinary case brought by the Wisconsin Office of Lawyer Regulation.

The case focused on Constant’s financial record keeping and handling of his trust account — the account used to set aside money from legal awards and settlements for clients from the attorney’s business account.

According to the Supreme Court decision, records showed he improperly moved money between accounts and failed to give a client an accurate account of money owed to her.

Although the clients who were the subject of the complaint ultimately received all the money owed to them, the referee who heard the complaint found that Constant’s handling of funds and financial statements to a client “were major violations of the duties owed to his client.”

The court found Constant’s license should be suspended for six months. After that six-month period, he will have to file a petition for reinstatement.

If reinstated, the court ordered he will be required to take 12 hours of training, six related to managing his trust account.

The account must be monitored by the Office of Lawyer Regulation for at least two years after reinstatement.

Constant could not be reached for comment.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics