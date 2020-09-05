 Skip to main content
Kenosha authorities investigate car fire
top story

Kenosha authorities investigate car fire

kenosha fire department logo

Firefighters were called to a car on fire in the 4800 block of Seventh Avenue Friday night.

According to Fire Chief Charles Leipzig, firefighters arrived to a vehicle in flames at 11:37 p.m. following reports of a loud bang.

Approximately 500 gallons of water were used to extinguish the flames. The vehicle, worth about $8,000 was deemed a total loss, he said.

The fire, apparently started in the trunk of a vehicle, is being investigated as suspicious due in part to graffiti seen on the vehicle, Leipzig said.

“It could be because there was a battery in the trunk of the vehicle but the fact that there was graffiti on the car may point to arson,” he said.

