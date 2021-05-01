Kenosha awarded $1.95 million for lead service line replacement

The largest obstacle to overcome in removing lead from the drinking water system is the need for public and private collaboration. The water service line to an individual property is partially owned and maintained by the local Utility and the remaining portion is owned and maintained by the property owner. Prior to 2018 in Wisconsin, regulations prevented public water systems from utilizing water rates or revenues to fund any portion of the privately owned water service line replacement. In 2018, however, the state Legislature enacted 2017 Wisconsin Act 137, which allows a utility to provide financial assistance to the owner of a property for the purpose of assisting the owner in replacing a customer-side water service line containing lead. Kenosha was the first utility in the state to seek approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin under the provision of Act 137.