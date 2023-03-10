Twenty years ago, Gary Jeffson made a rather bold prediction.

In a Kenosha News story about his band’s 20th anniversary, he said, “We’ll be doing this when we’re in our 60s.”

Scratch that and add another decade.

The boys in the band — original members Jeffson, Tom Iorio, Gerdo Germinaro and Steve LaPierre — will be celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary by playing Saturday night at The Brat Stop.

Gary “Horse” Mlekush, who replaced original member LaPierre several years back, will be there with the band, along with guest performances by fellow former Chevelles Mark Shipman and Gary Jeffson Jr.

While the band members are much older now — “we have a lot less hair,” Jeffson jokes — the music remains the same: Hits from the early to mid-’60s.

“We are family,” Gary’s wife, Noreen, says of the band.

Indeed, it’s been a family project for the Jeffsons in particular. While Gary plays guitar and sings vocals with The Chevelles, Noreen is the sound engineer, sewed their costumes and is the group’s informal historian. (“I saved all this stuff,” she explained while paging through a scrapbook of photos, newspaper clippings and posters, “because I knew otherwise we’d never remember everything.”)

And did we mention their son, Gary Jeffson Jr., has also played with the band, starting at age 11 as a guest saxophonist?

Back in the day

The band was formed in 1983 and was an instant hit, performing what Gary Jeffson calls “cruisin’ music.”

Think: the Beach Boys, the Buckinghams, the Four Seasons, the Association and the Rascals. Or, what Gary Jeffson calls “from the Beach Boys to the Beatles and everyone in between. We like to play songs with a lot of intricate harmonies. And, we’ll throw in ‘Hush’ from Deep Purple every once in a while, too.”

The band’s first gig — on July 10, 1983 — took place in the Kenosha ShopKo store’s parking lot. Since then, the Chevelles have played all over, opening for national groups and performing at Cohorama, church festivals and different fundraisers, including the Muscular Dystrophy/Spina Bifida Sock Hops.

Now, with most of the members retired and still playing for fun, Jeffson jokes that “We don’t care if people like our music. We like it.”

With age also comes some wisdom.

When booking gigs, “we pick and choose our venues,” Jeffson said. “We recently played at the Italian-American Club, and we hired roadies to carry our equipment up and down those stairs. That stuff is heavy.”

Over the decades, the band members were busy with careers and families, but they continued to get together.

Asked why the early ‘60s music is still popular today, Gary Jeffson is quick to say it’s because “this is good dance music, with a good beat.”

Adds Noreen, “It’s happy music.”

Looking ahead

While Gary Jeffson recalls with a smile that a friend recently advised him to “not book shows too far in advance,” The Chevelles are, in fact, booked a year in advance. Fans can expect to see (and hear) them at upcoming church festivals.

“We’ll keep going until someone tosses a tomato at us,” he said.

And even though the songs are classics, the band members keep learning new ones to add to the set list.

“We’re still practicing once a week and adding new music all the time,” Jeffson said. “We get suggestions for a song, and we go home and learn it.”