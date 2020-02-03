You are the owner of this article.
Kenosha bank robbed Monday afternoon
Kenosha Police are investigating a bank robbery at BMO Harris Bank Monday afternoon.

The bank, 4235 52nd St., was robbed at about 2:20 p.m. Monday.

According to police scanner reports, a man robbed the bank and fled the area in an SUV.

Police confirmed the robbery occurred but released no additional information Monday afternoon.

