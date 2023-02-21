Tour dates: Continue in the U.S. through March. Skillet then heads overseas for more tour dates, through May.

Meet the band

What: Kenosha-based Christian hard rock band Skillet, which has sold more than 14 million "units" worldwide

Band members: John Cooper (lead vocals/bass), Korey Cooper (rhythm guitar/keyboards/vocals), Jen Ledger (drums/vocals) and Seth Morrison (lead guitar).

History: The band band started in 1996 in Memphis, Tenn., with only John Cooper remaining from the original lineup.

Music: The band has released 11 albums, including the Double Platinum smash hits "Comatose" and "Awake" and the Gold albums "Rise" and "Unleashed."

Latest releases: "Dominion: Day of Destiny Deluxe Edition" has just been released.

Skillet in print: The group wrote a graphic novel, "EDEN: A Skillet Graphic Novel," with Z2 Comics, which became the publisher’s best-selling book of all time, followed by "EDEN II: The Aftermath."

The new music: John and Korey Cooper wrote almost all of the songs on the new album together, John Cooper said. "It's one of the best records we've ever done, and I don't always say that. It's very aggressive music but super uplifting and positive. This record will get you going and have you feeling like you can face anything the world throws at you. After all these months of the pandemic and people feeling so isolated, we really need that."

Awards: The band has been nominated numerous times and won several Dove Awards, including Rock Song of the Year for "Comatose" (2008), "Sick of It" (2013), "Not Gonna Die" (2014), "Good to Be Alive" (2015) and "Legendary" (2020). Dove Album of the Year Awards include "Rise" (2014), "Unleashed" (2018) and "Victorious" (2020). Skillet also won the Billboard Music Award for Christian Album of the Year for "Awake" (2011).

Sound off: The band's style has been described as Christian rock, Christian metal, alternative rock, hard rock, nu metal and symphonic metal.

About that band name: John Cooper has said the band's name is meant to be humorous, as the other founding members had already been in other bands, each with a different sound and style. The pastor of Covenant Community Church in Memphis — where the band was formed as a worship band side project — gave them the name Skillet, saying he felt they were like "Southern cooking, where you just toss a bunch of different things into a big ol' skillet and see what it turns out like."