Kenosha beach cleanup "after party" to promote local environmental groups' missions

An annual local beach cleanup event scheduled for Saturday will conclude with an online “after party” at the Kenosha Yacht Club to promote efforts of environmental groups.
The after party will be live-streamed at 1:30 p.m. on the Kenosha News Facebook page and will give the participating groups an opportunity to share their missions virtually with the public. To access the event, go to https://www.facebook.com/Kenosha.News
The Earth Day-related clean-up event is coordinated by Nancy Carlson, program director of WATERshed, which has been organizing a Kenosha Earth Day beach cleanup for the Great Lake Community Conservation Corps and is collaborating with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Trash-Free Waters initiative.
Because of COVID-19, Carlson this year, sought organizations who could commit a small group, about six to 12 people, to clean up Kenosha’ beach rather than opening it up as a large community effort. More volunteer opportunities for organizations will be available in city parks coming this summer, according to Carlson.
“Clean ups are very rewarding because you see the results immediately. The EPA’s Trash-Free Waters initiative is focusing on preventing trash and litter from entering U.S. waterways. Plastic trash, in particular, threatens human health, aquatic ecosystems, and the economy,” she said in a release.
WATERshed is working with the Great Lake Community Conservation Corps because they have overlapping missions. In addition to bringing the Trash-Free Waters initiative to the area, the corps addresses climate change, advances greener living and provides education and training for disadvantaged populations in the Great Lakes area. Programs include:
• Veterans Corps programs that offer assistance with transitioning vets into civilian life.
• Go Solar program that offers discounted solar panel installation and a Reduce the Runoff program that provides free landscaping to qualified recipients to minimize rainwater pollution from runoff.
• Certification and Emergency Response Training School out of Racine and Milwaukee that trains 18-20-year-old students to be first responders.
Other organizations participating in the cleanup include:
• Root Pike WIN – Dedicated to restoring, protecting, and sustaining the Root-Pike basin watersheds. Rootpikewin.org
• Southport Park Association – Dedicated to establishing public-private partnerships committed to historic preservation and sustainable environmental stewardship throughout Kenosha’s lakefront park system. southportparkassociation.org
• Seno K/R Land Trust Conservancy – Dedicated to sustainable forestry, natural resources education, conservation and land preservation. Senokrlt.org
• Kenosha Sportsfishing and Conservation Association - Dedicated to the protection and proper utilization of the resources of the Great Lakes. kenoshasportfishing.com
• Vet Corp – An inclusive program that serves all veterans transitioning into civilian life. Administered by the Great Lakes Community Conservation.
• Sierra Club Southeast Gateway Group – The local Sierra Club chapter includes Kenosha, Racine and Walworth Counties. Their mission is to explore, enjoy and protect the planet. sierraclub.org/wisconsin/southeast-gateway
• Adopt-a-Beach-Alliance for the Great Lakes – Organizes volunteers to keep Great Lakes shorelines healthy, safe, and beautiful. Adopt.greatlakes.org
• Kenosha Community Sailing Center – Teaching sailing to youth and adults on the Kenosha Harbor and provide access to Lake Michigan to the people of Kenosha. Kenoshasailing.org
• CURE: Carthage United to Rescue Earth – A Carthage student club dedicated to environmental issues.
• Boy Scout Troop 422
• Boy Scout Troop 544
To participate in future Kenosha clean-ups, contact Carlson at nancy@watershedprogram.com.Those unable to participate can also support the cause by donating to the aforementioned organizations and groups.