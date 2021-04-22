Kenosha beach cleanup "after party" to promote local environmental groups' missions

An annual local beach cleanup event scheduled for Saturday will conclude with an online “after party” at the Kenosha Yacht Club to promote efforts of environmental groups.

The after party will be live-streamed at 1:30 p.m. on the Kenosha News Facebook page and will give the participating groups an opportunity to share their missions virtually with the public. To access the event, go to https://www.facebook.com/Kenosha.News

The Earth Day-related clean-up event is coordinated by Nancy Carlson, program director of WATERshed, which has been organizing a Kenosha Earth Day beach cleanup for the Great Lake Community Conservation Corps and is collaborating with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Trash-Free Waters initiative.

Because of COVID-19, Carlson this year, sought organizations who could commit a small group, about six to 12 people, to clean up Kenosha’ beach rather than opening it up as a large community effort. More volunteer opportunities for organizations will be available in city parks coming this summer, according to Carlson.