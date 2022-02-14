Kenosha Bridal Showcase to be held Feb. 20 in Downtown Kenosha

When it comes to event planning, few things rival the details needed to put together the perfect wedding.

Making these tasks more manageable are bridal showcases where soon-to-be-married couples can review purveyors of the many services and products they will need.

For local brides-to-be the Kenosha Bridal showcase will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, at Upper East, 622 58th St.

The Kenosha showcase is one of three organized this year by the Wisconn Valley Media Group. The Racine Bridal Showcase took place Feb. 6 and the Lake Geneva Bridal Showcase is March 6. This is the third year for the Kenosha showcase, the tenth for Racine and the first for Lake Geneva.

Sponsoring the Kenosha Bridal Showcase are The Delta Marriott Racine, Rasmussen Diamonds and the Kenosha News.

This year’s venue, Upper East, is new for the expo and new to Kenosha. Located at 622 58th St., the banquet hall occupies the second floor of the 1910 building that started as Barden’s Department Store and was most recently operated as Omega Candle Factory.

Upper East “has second story views with Downtown vibes,” notes Kelly Wells, marketing coordinator for Wisconn Valley Media Group.

This year’s Kenosha showcase will consist of a full slate of vendors from southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois will offering wedding goods and services including wedding cakes and reception fare, home improvement, real estate, photography and men’s wear.

Also featured will be a cash bar of with some food vendors offering samples of their wares. “Snacking and sipping while browsing is encouraged,” Wells said.

Although showcase vendor booths are sold out, those interested in future vending opportunities are invited to contact organizers (see accompanying information box).

The free event is open to the public, but pre-registration is required.

Parking stalls will be closed in front of Upper East on the north side of 58th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues. Additional parking will be available in the parking garage located at 57th Street and 8th Ave just one block north of Upper East.

Can’t make it? Save the Date for the 2022 Geneva Lake Bridal Showcase happening March 6 at The Ridge Hotel in Lake Geneva. Find more information at go.lakegenevanews.net/bridal2022.

