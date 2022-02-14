 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
KENOSHA BRIDAL SHOWCASE

Kenosha Bridal Showcase to be held Feb. 20 in Downtown Kenosha

When it comes to event planning, few things rival the details needed to put together the perfect wedding.

Making these tasks more manageable are bridal showcases where soon-to-be-married couples can review purveyors of the many services and products they will need.

For local brides-to-be the Kenosha Bridal showcase will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, at Upper East, 622 58th St.

The Kenosha showcase is one of three organized this year by the Wisconn Valley Media Group. The Racine Bridal Showcase took place Feb. 6 and the Lake Geneva Bridal Showcase is March 6. This is the third year for the Kenosha showcase, the tenth for Racine and the first for Lake Geneva.

Sponsoring the Kenosha Bridal Showcase are The Delta Marriott Racine, Rasmussen Diamonds and the Kenosha News.

This year’s venue, Upper East, is new for the expo and new to Kenosha. Located at 622 58th St., the banquet hall occupies the second floor of the 1910 building that started as Barden’s Department Store and was most recently operated as Omega Candle Factory.

People are also reading…

Upper East “has second story views with Downtown vibes,” notes Kelly Wells, marketing coordinator for Wisconn Valley Media Group.

This year’s Kenosha showcase will consist of a full slate of vendors from southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois will offering wedding goods and services including wedding cakes and reception fare, home improvement, real estate, photography and men’s wear.

Also featured will be a cash bar of with some food vendors offering samples of their wares. “Snacking and sipping while browsing is encouraged,” Wells said.

This is the adorable moment the father-of-the-bride invited his daughter's stepdad to join them while walking down the aisle. Bride Kelsey Griffith, 27, was accompanied by dad Jerry Ellenburg, 55, but he knew stepdad Andy Wallace, 60, was a big part of her life too, so beckoned him to join. Kelsey, from Birmingham, Alabama, USA, said: "He was tearing up and emotional. "He had no idea that was going to happen and he felt so honoured to be included in our wedding day. "It showed how a family can be blended and still work. "Both dads have always been there for me in so many ways. "I'm so glad my dad shared such a moment with my stepdad." Kelsey and her now-husband Zac Griffith, 29, met nine years ago and got engaged on a golf course in February 2019. After having to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic, they finally arranged it for May 1 this year at a manor house in Westover, Alabama. Lifestyle photographer Kelsey's parents divorced when she was seven, and her mum met stepdad Zac just three years later. She said: "They got married when I was 13, so I have really grown up with my stepdad as well. "I have been blessed to have a great relationship with my father and step father throughout my life. "Both dads get along great, my friends were always surprised to hear how well they get along. "They play golf together and my dad is always apart of all the holidays and birthdays." At the rehearsal, dad Jerry told his daughter about his plan to invite up her stepfather Andy to join them and how he wanted to keep it a surprise. She said: "I was nervous and excited because I wanted to make sure everything went smooth, but I also couldn't wait to see Andy's reaction. "I actually thought my stepdad might figure it out because we sat them in a random spot in the middle so he could still walk most of the way with us. "My mum moved to the front row once he started walking with us." When the moment came for Kelsey to make her way down the aisle, Jerry went over to Andy and asked him to join them, which moved him to tears. Kelsey said: "Afterwards, we got to hear how surprised my stepdad was and he was so thankful to my dad for including him.."

Although showcase vendor booths are sold out, those interested in future vending opportunities are invited to contact organizers (see accompanying information box).

The free event is open to the public, but pre-registration is required.

Parking stalls will be closed in front of Upper East on the north side of 58th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues. Additional parking will be available in the parking garage located at 57th Street and 8th Ave just one block north of Upper East.

Can’t make it? Save the Date for the 2022 Geneva Lake Bridal Showcase happening March 6 at The Ridge Hotel in Lake Geneva. Find more information at go.lakegenevanews.net/bridal2022.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Enough, wake up': Tunisians protest as Saied extends powers over judiciary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert